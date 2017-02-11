CT residents shovel out after latest snowfall, but more headed our way

Rocky Hill residents were up bright and early on Saturday to clean up winter's mess.

Eyewitness News spoke with people who were out shoveling after waking up to the sight of even more snow.

"You live in New England,” Bradford Tucker, of Rocky Hill, said. “You have to be ready for everything."

Tucker had a few errands to run Saturday morning, so he headed outside to shovel his driveway after some snow accumulated in Rocky Hill overnight.

"I figured I'd get up, shovel and clean it up before everything comes tomorrow,” Tucker said.

Following Blizzard Chris and this additional snow, there was yet another storm on its way. But, Tucker said he doesn't mind one bit.

"I have kids. They love it, so we go outside and play in the snow,” Tucker said. “We have fun."

Other people told Eyewitness News they do not want to see any more of this white stuff.

"I heard the forecast before I came out, I couldn't believe it,” Ciro Curti, of Rocky Hill, said. "I've had enough snow for a couple of years."

Like many of his Rocky Hill neighbors, Curti was also out early on Saturday. His son and grandson helped take care of the bulk of the snow around his home, but Curti did his part by making sure the fire hydrant near his house was cleaned off.

"It has to be done! I mean if something happens, there aren't that many around here,” Curti said. “In fact, I'm not even sure where the other one is."

Plows and crews continued to make their way around town to ensure roads and streets were clear. On Friday, residents said it was a completely different story.

"I had to go outside really early yesterday and it was bad,” Joan Kratzer, of Rocky Hill, said. "I was almost sorry I had gone out."

A parking ban was put into effect early Saturday Morning, and remained in effect until noon to allow for safe snow removal around town.

