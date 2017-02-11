Following protests, Yale’s President to change Calhoun College name

Yale President announced today that Yale University would rename “Calhoun College.”

President Peter Salovey made the decision on Saturday at a meeting with the University’s Board of Trustees, the Yale Corporation. The college, which is one of 12 undergraduate residential colleges, will honor Grace Murray Hopper, a distinguished computer science, mathematician, teacher of the sciences of 1930 M.A., 1934 Ph.D., said Salovey.

“The decision to change a college’s name is not one we take lightly, but John C. Calhoun’s legacy as a white supremacist and a national leader who passionately promoted slavery as a ‘positive good’ fundamentally conflicts with Yale’s mission and values,” Salovey said in a release.

The decision comes on the heels of protests on Friday in which 4 people were arrested, but a months long battle after Salovey chose not to change the University’s history.

“At that time, as now, I was committed to confronting, not erasing, our history. I was concerned about inviting a series of name changes that would obscure Yale’s past,” said Salovey.

