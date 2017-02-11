Man arrested for illegally filming two girls within the privacy of their home

A Wallingford man was arrested after an investigation revealed to police that he videotaped two girls, ages 14 and 15, while in their bedrooms earlier this year.

Police arrested Wallingford resident 50-year-old Gary Lozowski and charged him with voyeurism, risk of injury, and disorderly conduct.

Police said Lozowski used a hidden baby monitor and a cell phone to record the girls while they slept, lounged, and sun-bathed. Images revealed the girls to be partially or completely nude.

At the time of the investigation, January 20th, police found a cell phone that matched the description of the phone Lozowski used to record the girls while standing outside their window. Lozowski told police he lost the phone.

Lozowski was held on a $10,000. court set bond and appeared in court on February 9, 2017.

