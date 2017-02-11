Winter Storm Diana to drop snow and rain mixture

Winter Storm Diana will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday morning. (WFSB)

Winter Storm Diana is headed for the state and is expected to drop more snow, rain, and sleet, with snow to start on Sunday into Monday.

According to Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron, the northern half of the state from Salisbury to Putnam, could see snowfall totals upwards of 4 to 8 inches by Monday. While the Greater Hartford region could see 3 to 6 by Monday morning, said Cameron.

Precipitation will trend toward a mix and rain, especially in areas near and south of Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Western CT and Fairfield county could see upwards of 5 inches by Monday morning, while farther east in New London, snowfall totals could be up to 3 inches, said Cameron.

Snow will taper off by mid-morning, but will turn very windy.

