Parking ban in effect for Hartford as more snow is expected

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued a parking ban today in the City of Hartford beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Mayor Bronin said the parking ban will be lifted on Monday at 8 a.m.

The parking ban prohibits on-street parking throughout the city. Crews will ticket and tow cars parked illegally during that window of time.

In order to combat the problem, the City of Hartford allows for drivers to park their cars in specified parking lots, called Blue Light Lots, which were implemented this year.

“Blue lights have been installed at 16 major intersections.  The lights will be illuminated 6 hours before a parking ban takes effect and will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban,” said Mayor Bronin in a release.

Residents are also reminded to remove their cars promptly following the termination of the ban.

City parks, recreation and senior centers are also available for parking while the parking ban in in effect. Blue Light Lots are located at the following intersections:

Blue Light Lots

  •         130 Sisson Ave
  •         2404 Main St
  •         135 Main St
  •         50 Curcombe St
  •         20 Francis Ct
  •         60 Chadwick St
  •         11 Flower St

City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers

  •        Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot                 
  •         Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot                  
  •         Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot           
  •         Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot           
  •         Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot     
  •         Keney Park – Woodland St Lot  
  •         Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot 
  •         Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot
  •         Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot
  •         Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot
  •         Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus - 2 Holcomb St Lot
  •         North End Senior Center - 80 Coventry StLot
  •         Parker Memorial Community Center - 2621 Main St
  •         Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av
  •         Samuel Valentin ArroyoRecreationCenter – 30 Pope Park Dr

