Parking ban in effect for Hartford as more snow is expected

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued a parking ban today in the City of Hartford beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Mayor Bronin said the parking ban will be lifted on Monday at 8 a.m.

The parking ban prohibits on-street parking throughout the city. Crews will ticket and tow cars parked illegally during that window of time.

In order to combat the problem, the City of Hartford allows for drivers to park their cars in specified parking lots, called Blue Light Lots, which were implemented this year.

“Blue lights have been installed at 16 major intersections. The lights will be illuminated 6 hours before a parking ban takes effect and will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban,” said Mayor Bronin in a release.

Residents are also reminded to remove their cars promptly following the termination of the ban.

City parks, recreation and senior centers are also available for parking while the parking ban in in effect. Blue Light Lots are located at the following intersections:

Blue Light Lots

130 Sisson Ave

2404 Main St

135 Main St

50 Curcombe St

20 Francis Ct

60 Chadwick St

11 Flower St

City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers

Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot

Keney Park – Woodland St Lot

Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot

Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot

Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot

Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot

Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus - 2 Holcomb St Lot

North End Senior Center - 80 Coventry StLot

Parker Memorial Community Center - 2621 Main St

Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av

Samuel Valentin ArroyoRecreationCenter – 30 Pope Park Dr

