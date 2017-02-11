Hartford residents digging out, preparing for more snow

Blizzard Chris dumped between 15 to 19 inches of snow in the Hartford area on Thursday. And for many residents, two days later, the aftermath is being felt.

"It was really bad, it was probably up to my knees," said resident Kimeao Simpson, who spent more than two hours of his Saturday making the driveway and sidewalk at his home passable.

"It was really hard, but I think the tow trucks did a good job, they got most of the snow, but it was still difficult to get in and out," said Simpson.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley understands the concerns and frustrations of his city's residents.

"Our streets become extra congested making it impossible to plow the streets," Foley said. "The streets are narrow and our plows are wide, plus we had a ton of cars Friday morning so it was a difficult commute for everyone."

As Winter Storm Diana approaches, Deputy Chief Foley expects better travel through the streets.

"The Department of Public Works was out here last night, and they'll be out again today and tonight, trying to get the streets ready for this next storm."

The City of Hartford may be ready but Kimeao Simpson is not, "Yeah, not looking forward to it."

