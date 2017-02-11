Two deaths in Hartford related to overdose

Hartford officers responded to two separate and fatal incidents related to heroin overdoses on Saturday.

The first reported incident released by Deputy Chief Brian Foley stated that police responded to Fern Street at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday to reports from a man’s girlfriend who said she found her boyfriend unresponsive.

EMS services found the victim in bed, and pronounced the man dead on scene. Drug paraphernalia were also found on scene, according to Deputy Chief Foley.

The second incident prompted police to an apartment building on Sherbrook Avenue to another unresponsive person. Attempts to revive the person, which police did not specify male or female, were unsuccessful.

Police said the decedent had a history of drug use as paraphernalia, unrelated to the first incident, were recovered.

