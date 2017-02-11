52-year-old New London man found unresponsive, later dies

Crews were dispatched to a home on Rogers Street for reports of an unresponsive man on Saturday.

The unresponsive man, identified as 52-year-old Anthony Johnson was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said narcotics evidence and paraphernalia were located on scene.

The case remains under investigation.

