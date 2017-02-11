Residents brace themselves for another round of winter weather

The City of Hartford established a parking ban for 11 a.m. (WFSB)

Days after nor’easter Chris dumped upwards of 15 to 19 inches on the state on Thursday, Connecticut residents are preparing for more snow and rain come Sunday and Monday.

In order to cleanly plow throughout streets, officials from cities and towns such as Middletown, Vernon, New Britain, and Hartford have issued parking bans starting on Sunday morning.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said a parking ban for 11 a.m., he feels is liberal, considering the storm may come in as early as 8 a.m.

"We wanted to take care of our religious services throughout the city, so many religious places, temples and churches, we wanted to make sure they had enough time to get what they need,” said Foley.

In addition to a parking ban, the City of New Britain officials will be enforcing an ordinance in which residents must clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 6 hours of daylight following the storm.

Failure to do so results in a $50 fine. "Our goal is compliance,” said Sergeant Dave Morcarsky. “We don't want to ticket anybody we just want the residents to clear their sidewalks."

Glastonbury resident, Bob Marchetti told Eyewitness News that ready or not, Mother Nature is relentless.

"I broke my snowblower three times,” said Marchetti. “Finally got it done on Friday morning. It's more than everyone expected and certainly more than I wanted."

