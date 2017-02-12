Slippery conditions expected to stick around overnight

A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
Additional cuts are being made to the Connecticut State Police to help balance the budget.More >
Officials say that parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.More >
A man punched a security guard in the face after he threw up in on the sidewalk and she tried to clean up his mess.More >
A state employee with the Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center is facing charges following the death of a 50-year-old man.More >
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash in Meriden that killed a father and injured his son last month.More >
The Emerald Ash Borer has become the source of some big arguments statewide over property lines.More >
Gov. Dannel Malloy released his second budget to address the state's growing deficit as more than 100 state employees received layoff notices.More >
