Slippery conditions expected to stick around overnight

While Winter Storm Diana will be winding down this evening, slippery conditions are expected to persist throughout the night.

The Sunday storm brought several inches of snow to most of the state, along with a wintry mix.

Several snowfall total reports were coming into Eyewitness News, with 4 inches of snow being reported in Avon, 3.5 inches in Wethersfield, 4.8 inches in Burlington, and 4.5 inches in Columbia.

An Early Warning Weather Day was issued as the storm started moving into the state around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said snow showers will still pass through the state tonight, but accumulations will be spotty, with only a coating expected.

"These snow showers won’t have huge staying power, as they will taper off by mid-morning Monday," Cameron said.

A winter storm warning was issued for the northern counties, but is now only in effect for Litchfield County.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of the state, until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

During the late morning on Sunday, heavier bands of snow moved across the state. Some mixed precipitation was seen on the Pinpoint Doppler, however it was along Long Island Sound.

As the afternoon went on, snow got lighter, and a wintry mix moved through parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Temperatures were in the 30s inland, and near 40 at the shoreline.

Drivers should be careful of slick spots and black ice on Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Greater Hartford area saw between 4 and 8 inches, and some spots were on the higher end of that, especially northwestern Connecticut.

The shoreline saw between 2 and 4 inches.

Monday will be a windy day, with the possibility of gusts from 40-50 MPH.

A wind advisory has been issued for Fairfield, New London, Middlesex and New Haven counties from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. The advisory was also issued for Tolland, Hartford and Windham counties from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

"We are forecasting high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday afternoon," Cameron said.

Eversource said crews will be ready to respond to any outages related to high winds. Officials are reminding people to stay away from downed lines and report them immediately to police and to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000.

Tuesday, Valentine's Day, will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy, with morning lows in the 20s and highs around 40 degrees.

