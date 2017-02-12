Travel conditions improving after heavy snow falls

Snow covered roads were spotted in Hartford County on Sunday afternoon (WFSB)

Winter Storm Diana impacted several forms of travel for many across the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Department of Transportation had 624 state plow trucks out clearing the roads, and 194 that were privately contracted.

Travel could become difficult during this afternoon. If you must travel, motorists are reminded to take it slow & allow plenty of distance — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 12, 2017

Bradley International Airport is open, and snow removal efforts have been underway, however officials said there are some cancellations and delays being reported.

As of about 4 p.m., officials said 30 percent of incoming and outgoing flights were canceled. There was a small number of delays.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel on Sunday or Monday are asked to contact their airline to confirm their flight status.

Roads quickly turned snow covered late Sunday morning.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police said they had responded to 150 crashes, 14 with injuries. There were about 919 calls for service during that time frame, and 214 driver assists. Troopers have been asking drivers to reduce their speed on Sunday.

Highways were clearing by 6 p.m. in most areas of the state, however slippery conditions are expected throughout the night.

Winter Storm Diana continued to drop snow across the state on Sunday afternoon, but many later saw a change over to rain, sleet and freezing rain for many.

The storm is slowly moving out of Connecticut.

Follow the updates on the storm here

The storm also impacted rail travel. Amtrak officials said passengers using Acela Express and Northeast Regional could see delays between Boston and New York.

