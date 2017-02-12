AAA says drivers should have winter survival kit inside car

With all of the recent snowfall, AAA has been slammed with phone calls and requests for service.

With winter in full swing, AAA is reminding drivers to make a winter survival kit to keep in their cars, in the event of an emergency.

AAA recommends drivers have a blanket, extra gloves and clothing, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a shovel, ice scraper and brush.

Also, having cat litter or sand is good too, in case you get stuck.

Lastly, having water bottles and non-perishable food in the winter survival kit is a good idea as well.

On Sunday morning, people were filling up their cars with gas ahead of Winter Storm Diana, preparing to what was to come.

"The weather is getting worse and worse, so it probably would be a good idea,” said Thomas Wrenn, of West Hartford.

Most people said they could be better prepared.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.