Tractor trailer crash, fuel spill reported on I-395 north

A tractor trailer crashed on I-395 north in Plainfield on Sunday (CT State Police)

Investigators are looking into what caused a tractor-trailer to crash and leak diesel fuel on I-395 in Plainfield.

Officials said the truck crashed on I-395 north just before 5 p.m.m Sunday, just south of Exit 28.

The crash shut down lanes on both sides of the interstate for about six hours.

According to investigators, the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The all clear was given just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday

