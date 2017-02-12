Mohawk Mountain closed today; 46-year-old woman dies in ski accident

Mohawk Mountain was closed on Monday due to high winds and the closure comes after a Brookfield woman died after collided with another snowboarder on Saturday.

State police were called to the scene of Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall at 8:31 p.m. for reports of an injured party on the Black Diamond Trail.

State police said Lisa Kelly of Brookfield was Taken off the mountain by ski patrol stretcher to ambulance. Kelly was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital then transported via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. Kelly was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m.

Mohawk Mountain spokesperson said Kelly was wearing a helmet, which was not required, before the collision.

The cause of the death was under investigation by the medical examiner. Right now, it was "pending further review" and results were expected in six and eight weeks.

State police are investigating and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Jeremy Ribadeneyra at 860-626-1829.

