PD: Large fight results in several shots fired in Cromwell parking lot

Police arrested 4 people after a large fight ensued in Cromwell on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, police said numerous people took off on foot, but through witness descriptions, could locate and arrest three suspects involved in the fight.

Although police said evidence of a shooting was found on scene, no reports came forth of anyone struck.

Police arrested 24-year-old, Middletown resident Sherron Barnes and 23-year-old, Middletown resident Michael Bolton for both breach of peace and third degree assault.

Police arrested 24-year-old Waterbury resident Andrew Brown for breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

Upon further investigation, police also arrested 28-year-old, Cromwell resident, Michael Baeker for interfering with an officer.

Officers from multiple departments are investigating.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.