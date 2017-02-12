Man with gun accused of threatening snow removal contractor in Cromwell

Cromwell police said a man with a gun threatened a snow removal contractor on Sunday.

Police arrested Francis R. Rowland, 23, of Cromwell by following his footprints in the snow after he took off.

Officers matched Rowland by the description given to them from the victim. Police found him with a .38 caliber revolver.

Rowland was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and threatening. He was released on a $1,500 bond and is due in court on February 21st.

