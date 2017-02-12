Route 15 in Hamden reopened after car over guardrail rescue

Route 15 in Hamden is closed following a car that crashed through the guardrail. (Image courtesy: CT State Police)

State Police reopened Route 15 northbound between exits 63 and 64 after a car that crashed through a guardrail was rescued.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, and crews were on scene for approximately 35 minutes.

State police are warning drivers to slow down and take caution as roads following Winter Storm Diana remain very slick.

It is unclear for how long the road will remain closed.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.