High wind warning issued for parts of the state

With Winter Storm Diana gone, the attention turned to the gusty wind that was left in its wake on Monday.

As the system pulled away, it brought some gusty winds on Monday.

A high wind warning was issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until 6 p.m.

"We had gusts to 60 or near 60 mph in Bridgeport, West Haven, and New London Ledge. At one point this afternoon, 8,000 Eversource customers were without power," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The wind is a result of Winter Storm Diana moving away from the region.

It has led to some issues with branches weighed down by snow and power outages.

In Farmington, a tree crashed onto the windshield of a car on Farmington Avenue. Police said it only caused a minor injury.

The Belltown Fire Department in Stamford reported a tree with wires down across Old North Stamford Road. The dead end road was closed.

Outages kept fluctuating on Monday morning.

Eversource reported 3,670 customers without power as of 4:30 p.m. They were peppered all over the state; however a few Fairfield County towns like Greenwich, Wilton and Monroe appeared to have the most. Check Eversource's outage map here.

United Illuminating reported 115 outages. See UI's outages here.

DePrest said winds will gradually subside Monday evening, and by Tuesday morning most towns will have calm conditions, or at least very light winds.

Valentine's Day will be quiet, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will only be in the 30s, and winds will be light.

Temperatures will dip into the 20s on Tuesday night.

A clipper will move across the region Tuesday night, and another storm will develop off the coast of Cape Cod. It will develop too late to be a threat to Connecticut, but portions of northern New England could get another heavy snowfall.

"Here in Connecticut, we expect mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, perhaps even a few rain showers," DePrest said.

