Route 216 in N. Stonington closed after crash

A Route 216 is closed for more than mile in North Stonington after a driver slammed into a light pole.

State police were called to the scene around 3:45 Monday morning.

Route 216 is closed between East Clarks Falls Rd. and Route 184.

Troopers believe the road will be reopened around 10 a.m. Monday.

