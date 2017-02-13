Slushy mess greets drivers, affects schools following weekend storm

Slushy roads were still an issue in Hartford on Monday morning. (WFSB photo)

The Early Warning Weather Tracker found a number of slush covered roads on Monday.

Ice was also a factor in the wake of Winter Storm Diana, which hit Connecticut on Sunday.

The tracker found that most of the highways and roadways were relatively clear.

However, Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield remain a bit slush-covered.

In Hartford, some slick spots were discovered on Capitol Avenue toward Albany Avenue. Crews were on the scene working to clear it.

Between 8 a.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday, state police said they responded to 1,592 calls for service, 190 crashes and 281 driver assists. Of the 190 crashes, 19 of them involved injuries.

Though the storm left, its mark was left on Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

It said some of its Monday morning flights were impacted. It advised travelers to check with their airlines.

Travel Advisory: Some of our morning flights are impacted as a result of the snow storm. Please confirm your flight with your airline. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 13, 2017

Hartford Public Schools have been closed for the day. The city's parking ban also remains in effect.

As a result of cleanup concerns, Central Connecticut State University in New Britain delayed its opening until 10:40 a.m.

Also, all University of Connecticut campuses have been delayed until 10 a.m.

