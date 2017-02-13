SUV flips on East Windsor road - WFSB 3 Connecticut

SUV flips on East Windsor road

Posted: Updated:
(East Windsor police photo) (East Windsor police photo)
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

Crews cleaned up a flipped SUV on an East Windsor road Monday morning.

Police said it happened on Prospect Hill Road in the area of the Comfort Inn.

Minor injuries were reported.

The cleanup was expected to last into the 9 a.m. hour.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.