2 crashes led to drunk driving arrest in Suffield

A pair of crashes landed a man in police custody on drunk driving charges, according to Suffield police.

Officers said they arrested 50-year-old Sergey K. Domnenko of Agawam, MA on Friday.

They said an eyewitness saw Domnenko crash his vehicle in Agawam.

The witness told police that the suspect didn't stop and fled into Suffield.

The witness then said Domnenko crashed into a snowbank.

Domnenko fled on foot into a wooded area near Mapleton Avenue and Hickory Street in Suffield.

Police said he tried to hide, but was found a short distance away.

He was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Police said they learned that Domnenko was wanted on a failure to appear in court charge in Massachusetts.

He was held in custody over the weekend on a $5,000 case surety bond.

He was given a court date of Tuesday in Enfield.

