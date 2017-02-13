Luke Bryan headed to Hartford this spring

Singer Luke Bryan is heading to Hartford for the first time in three years.

Fresh off his Super Bowl National Anthem performance, the country music superstar announced his plans to perform at the Xfinity Theatre on May 13.

His special guests include Brett Eldredge and Adam Craig.

Ticketmaster said tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found at LiveNation.com.

