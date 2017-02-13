Fans fill Gampel Pavilion as UConn reaches 100th consecutive win

South Carolina's Alaina Coates, center, pulls down a rebound between Connecticut's Napheesa Collier and Connecticut's Gabby Williams, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game (AP Photo/Jessica Hill

To the University of Connecticut women's basketball team, it may be just another game.

To Husky Nation, it's another way to cement the team into the annals of basketball history.

The UConn Huskies reached their 100th consecutive win Monday night against a tough South Carolina team. It's a feat no other basketball team, men's or women's, NBA or NCAA, has ever achieved.

The last time the team lost was Nov. 17, 2014. The game was against rival Stanford.

The Huskies have the home court advantage. They're playing at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

However, they'll have to get through a sixth-ranked South Carolina team. UConn is 24-0. South Carolina is 21-2. The recipe is there for a historic game.

At half time, the Huskies were leading, 35-29.

The final score was 66-55, Huskies.

"Huge UConn fan, we've been coming to the games for 30 years," said Jim Davis, of Wethersfield.

"I've watched UConn basketball my entire life, especially the women and it's so exciting to have an experience like this, like no ones ever done it so it's amazing for the school," said Amanda Farhardt, who is a junior.

If were heading to the game on Monday night, a detour was put into place. The eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Tolland would be closed through the evening rush after chemical truck crash.

Any drivers coming eastbound from the greater Hartford area to the UConn Storrs campus were advised to take one of the following routes:

Interstate 384 east to Route 44 east through Coventry and into Mansfield, turning right on Discovery Drive to enter campus.

Interstate 84 east to Exit 67 (Route 31). Turn right at end of exit and follow Route 31 to Route 44 in Coventry. Turn left on Route 44 and continue through Coventry and into Mansfield, turning right on Discovery Drive to enter campus.

Westbound traffic on I-84 from Massachusetts and other points is not expected to be affected by the eastbound problems, and should still be able to take Exit 68 onto Route 195 to campus.

Authorities said drivers should be able to head home on normal routes.

To wet fans' appetites before the historic matchup, ESPN will highlighting the key games that were a part of the 99-game win streak. The classic games will air on ESPNU and ESPN Classic.

UConn remains at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

