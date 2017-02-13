Box truck pulled wires down onto Wolcott school bus

Wires fell onto a school bus in Wolcott on Monday morning. (Wolcott police photo)

A crash caused quite a scare for students in Wolcott when wires fell on their school bus Monday morning.

Police said it happened in the area of 555 Spindle Hill Rd.

Five Wakelee Elementary School students were on board the bus at the time. They were not hurt and their parents were called.

Police said a box truck pulled down wires from a utility pole that had a transformer on it. The transformer blew, which brought down the wires onto the nearby bus.

"The storm brought down a large branch which loosened the power line which caused the power line to hang low enough for a box truck to hit that power line," said Superintendent of Schools Anthony Gasper.

The bus was not involved in the crash, according to police.

The bus driver immediately informed authorities, according to police. The bus is owned by All Star.

Police said the report came over as the wires being live; however, they said the students were not in danger.

The students were kept on the bus for nearly an hour while emergency crews and Eversource worked to de-energize the lines.

Wolcott schools had a 2 hour delay as a result of Winter Storm Diana.

The bus continued to school once the wires were removed.

Eversource remained at the scene to make sure no fluid from the transformer leaked and to see what kind of cleanup was needed.

School officials said parents were notified every step of the way.

