Storm parking is no easy task in Hartford

Another storm, another parking ban in Hartford.

Drivers said the city's new blue lights have given them the heads up about parking bans. However, when the flakes fly, they said parking in Hartford still isn't easy.

Patrick Talbot of Hartford said he didn't get very far on Monday morning.

Winter Storm Diana brought sleet and snow for his early morning.

"Average snow, it's no problem," Talbot said. "You dust it off. But the ice makes it difficult.”

It was the second time in less than a week that he and other Hartford street parkers were forced to find other spots and use the city's blue light lots.

The new system has been a help, according to drivers.

"The first time I found a lot was on Thursday, so it does help make it a little easier," Talbot said.

The lights flash during a ban. Then, drivers must find a nearby lot to park. Otherwise, the penalty is a ticket and a tow.

Police said it's to help crews clear the streets of snow faster.

Drivers Eyewitness News spoke with agreed.

"It helps later on, so it helps with parking later," said Jesse Reyes of Hartford.

The only problem, they said, is that some lots like the one at 50 Curcombe St. were not plowed. That made it difficult to drive out.

Before dealing with that, Carmen Rodriguez said she had to clear the ice wrapped around most of her truck.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city to ask about the uncleared lots. A response has yet to be given.

For a full list of Hartford parking sites during bans, visit the city's website here.

