Couple threatened, attacked by several men at Meriden grocery store

This Ford Fusion is believed to be the suspects' vehicle. (Meriden police photo)

Police are searching for these men wanted in an "unprovoked attack" at gorecery store this weekend. (Meriden Police Department)

Police are searching for the five men involved in the "unprovoked" assault of a man who was with his wife at a grocery store in Meriden on Sunday afternoon.

The attack started when police said a 28-year-old man and his wife were walking to Stop & Shop, located at 485 Broad St., around 3 p.m. Police said five unidentified men verbally harassed the couple from a car.

The couple told police that they tried to ignore the men several times, but it was unsuccessful. When the couple entered the store, police said the men followed them inside the building and even parked next to them in the Stop & Shop lot.

Police said the men continued “to harass the couple” and even “surrounded” them. That’s when police said the men threatened to punch the man’s wife, but when the man objected, that's when another attacker punched him in the face, hitting him hard enough to knock him unconscious and knock out several teeth.

"One of the males made comment to the effect of he's not afraid to strike a female, when the husband objects, just merely verbally objects, he is punched from behind," said Meriden Police Sgt. Christopher Fry.

The attackers ran away from the scene in a white Ford Fusion.

The victim told police that he did not know the suspects. After their investigation, the police said the alleged assault and harassment “certainly appears to have been unprovoked.”

Police have released photos in the suspects, who range in age from 18 years old into their late 20’s, involved in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-4178.

