Shoreline officials warn residents about damage from high winds

The shoreline has been under a high wind warning on Monday, as winds are whipping and gusts of more than 50 mph have been reported in parts of the state.

On Monday afternoon, the town of Orange said the Amity area has been “experiencing extremely high wind gusts.”

Police said numerous road closures have been reported due to downed trees.

“Amity schools have notified their students and families that if a student cannot be dropped off due to a road closures they will be returned to campus for alternate options,” police in Orange said on their Facebook page.

In New Haven, a huge tree sent pieces of a fence flying and took off part of an awning coming from a home on the corner of Willard Street and Forest Road.

Just hours earlier, another huge limb from that same tree snapped and fell in the opposite direction, scattering branches and taking down wires.

It was a similar scene all over New Haven and surrounding towns.

"It’s been pretty windy out here. I'm driving and my whole van is rocking back in forth, kind of crazy. Very windy out here today,” said Jaret Griffin, of West Haven.

In Hamden, Griffin tried picking up lunch at a deli on Dixwell Avenue, only to find out there was no power in that part of town, after the wind toppled trees and took down wires on Evergreen Avenue.

On Springside Avenue in New Haven, a large tree came crashing down across the road, near Common Ground High School.

On Lombard Avenue, a tree limb dropped right on top of a car that was parked on the street, denting the snow-covered roof and blowing out the back windshield.

"The wind was crazy, crazy. All you hear is the wind blowing and I was scared because the branches here are not strong. I was worried, the wind was too hard,” said Cynthia Jofre of New Haven.

On Miami Street in West Haven, the whipping wind uprooted a towering tree and sent it crashing down on a house.

Ed Thomas, who lives just two doors down, said the house has been empty for a few years.

"It's unfortunate, they should really just take the house down, its a danger," Thomas said.

For a brief time Monday afternoon, Metro-North's New Haven line was dealing with delays up to a half hour, following a tree into the wires near old Greenwich.

The wind is a result of Winter Storm Diana moving away from the region.

It has led to some issues with branches weighed down by snow and power outages.

As of about 3 p.m. on Monday, Eversource was reported about 6,000 customers without power. Check the outage map here. United Illuminating was reporting 108 outages. Check the outage map here.

