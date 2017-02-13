Waterbury students to head back to school after three snow days

Winter Storm Diana brought delays to school districts all over the state, but school officials in Waterbury made the decision to close more than 12 hours before the school day started.

Parents in the city say they have noticed this trend and they are looking for answers as to why.

Monday was the third day in a row that school has been canceled in Waterbury, and school officials admit that they do cancel more often than most, but say it is because of the unique terrain of the city.

“If there's a reason to be home, that's fine, but if not, I’d like my kids to be in school,” said Bekim Adziovski, of Waterbury.

Interim Chief Operating Officer Robert Brenker said it all comes down to safety, and Waterbury doesn’t have it as easy as other cities.

He noted the hills and valleys are a challenge to navigate in snow, and the narrow streets don't make it any easier either.

Then, on top of all of that, children walk to five different schools and when there's snow on the sidewalks, the kids are in the street.

“My son, we bring with our car, but sometimes we walk with him,” Adziovski said.

On Monday, crews were out snow blowing at Bucks Hill Elementary and North End Middle because on Tuesday, there will be classes.

Even though students may be getting used to the snow days, officials say the early part of winter was mild so there's no reason this will cut into April vacation and no reason to extend school longer than June 16.

