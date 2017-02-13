Dry, calmer weather today... rain/snow shower chance tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After beginning the day in the teens, many communities saw temperatures reach or exceed 32 by the Noon hour. As we head through the rest of this Valentine's Tuesday, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky and for temperatures to peak in the lower to mid-30s inland and into the mid and upper 30s along the coast. The wind will be much calmer, at times just around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase as a disturbance approaches from the Great Lakes and a storm system moves toward the East Coast from the Lower Mississippi River Valley. The two won't come together in time for another big/high impact storm as we head through the day tomorrow. In fact, for your Wednesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky and the chance for only afternoon and evening scattered rain/snow showers. With any snow that falls, little to no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be between 35 and 40.

For Thursday and Friday, it will be dry seasonably chilly with highs in the mid-30s (average high in the upper 30s). The weekend features a warming trend with highs in the lower 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. We'll be storm-free through at least early next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

EVERYONE KNOWS IT'S WINDY!

On the heels of Winter Storm Diana on Sunday, we had powerful winds yesterday. A WIND ADVISORY was upgraded to a HIGH WIND WARNING across all of Southern Connecticut. We had gusts to 60 or near 60 mph in Bridgeport, West Haven, and New London Ledge. At one point, 8,000 Eversource customers were without power.

Cold temperatures accompanied the strong winds. Highs yesterday were in the low and middle 30s across much of the state. Wind chill temperatures were in the teens and 20s, but they occasionally dipped into the single digits.

A QUIET VALENTINE’S DAY…

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll enjoy a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. It’ll be cold with highs only in the 30s, but winds will be very light. Therefore, wind chill won’t be much of a problem.

Temperatures will dip into the 20s tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A BIT UNSETTLED WEDNESDAY…

A storm or “clipper” will move across the Great Lakes Region tonight, and then the center will track through Northern New England tomorrow. Another storm will develop off the coast to the south and east of Cape Cod. This secondary storm is expected to develop too late to be a big snow threat for Connecticut. However, portions of Northern New England, especially Maine, could get another heavy snowfall.

Here in Connecticut, we expect mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, perhaps even a few rain showers. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 30s and lower 40s, which means we’ll get a slight break from this cold weather.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

As the storm moves northward through the Canadian Maritimes Thursday, colder air will overspread all of New England on a gusty northwesterly wind. We can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 30s. Wind gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Scattered flurries and snow showers are possible.

The mercury will drop to 15-25 Thursday night under clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind chills will dip into the single digits and teens.

Friday will be a lot like Thursday, although winds should be a little less intense. Still, it will be breezy and cold with highs in the 30s. At least it will be a nice looking day with mostly sunny skies.

The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens in many locations Friday night.

A WEEKEND WARM-UP…

Saturday looks great! Winds will be light and we expect mostly sunny skies. After a cold morning, temperatures will rebound nicely, reaching 40 degrees or higher.

Sunday will be even milder with highs in the upper 40s. If it weren’t for the deep snow cover, we might even have a shot at 50 degrees. Still, there will be a good deal of melting and settling. It’ll be another quiet day with partly sunny skies and a light to moderate west or northwesterly breeze.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The fair weather will carry over into Monday. We expect partly to mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a little cooler, but still pleasant for February with highs 40-45.

WINTER STORM DIANA RECAP…

Winter Storm Diana began Sunday morning. It brought a period of moderate to heavy snow followed by a period of freezing rain and rain for much of the state. There was a light wintry mix last night and a few snow showers and snow squalls in parts of the state this morning.

Total snowfall generally ranged from 3-8” in Connecticut. If you are looking for specific snowfall totals here are some links:

This is a link to the CT DOT:

http://www.dotdata.ct.gov/WeatherRoundUp/WRU_Reports/WRU_Report_S8.HTM

Here are some links to the National Weather Service for additional snowfall totals:

http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=BOX&product=PNS

http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=OKX&product=PNS

http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=ALY&product=PNS&format=CI&version=1&glossary=0

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

