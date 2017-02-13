Berlin High School seeks missing funds to save graduation party

Emotions ran high for Manchester High School students tonight as many gathered at the scene where hours before 3 people were killed and 2 injured in a fiery overnight crash.More >
Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.More >
A motorcyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital after a collision with a car in Manchester on Saturday evening.More >
LIFESTAR was called to a double motorcycle accident in Washington on Saturday evening.More >
Three people have been transported to the hospital after an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Friday afternoon.More >
Meriden Police closed Old Colony Rd in Meriden as crews respond to a motorcycle and car accident.More >
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
Although the Big E is a few months away, you can start looking forward to the lineup of entertainers that will be performing for their opening weekend in September.More >
The CBS hit reality show Survivor will be looking for contestants in Connecticut next month.More >
A Seymour teenager is living on through a scholarship fund that gives money to a Connecticut cheerleader in her honor. Dorie and John Poeta gave away a $1,000 scholarship on Friday to Middletown senior Alyssa Salafia.More >
