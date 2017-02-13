Organization brightens Valentine's Day for seniors

It's the season of love, chocolates, and roses, but Valentine's week is not always so rosy for the elderly.

That's why a group of local caregivers from "Visiting Angels" are stepping in for cupid this year, and made the day of an unsuspecting woman.

Armed with roses and chocolates, the director and owner of Visiting Angels Mark Glazer headed to Newington on Monday to surprise one lucky lady.

Ginny Anderson, 96, was overwhelmed by the gesture, saying she’s lucky to be surrounded by such generous people.

"It's nice that I have these people to treat me all the time,” Anderson said.

Visiting Angels is the nation's largest in-home senior care provider. The organization said research by Rutgers University proves flowers can change moods.

The study says 81 percent of the seniors in the study said their depression slipped away after getting the flowers. Many felt motivated to become more social by talking and reaching out to family and friends, and nearly 3 out of 4 performed higher on memory tasks.

Anderson’s surprise certainly allowed her to reflect on her long life and lovely family.

"I've been very fortunate. My parents, my wedding, everything. Everything has been wonderful,” she said.

"To be able to just help people it makes me get out of bed, smiling and rolling real quick. I love it,” Glazer said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.