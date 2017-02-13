Plainville town leaders fire police sergeant accused of stealing pills

Michael Bisnov was fired from the Plainville Police Dept. on Monday (WFSB)

The Plainville Town Council fired one of their police sergeants for allegedly stealing prescription pills while on the job.

The now former Sergeant Michael Bisnov will no longer protect and serve Plainville, and he may find himself on the wrong side of the law after being accused of stealing prescription pills.

The council came to this decision on Monday evening, after "reviewing the investigative report prepared by the Plainville Police Department, watching state police interviews with various Plainville officers, and considering the various explanations authored by sergeant Bisnov and his union representative," said Plainville Town Manager Robert Lee.

Police say Bisnov stole prescription pills, including oxycodone, from a suicide scene last month.

Bisnov admits he took the pills but claimed he disposed of them himself, but police didn't buy his story.

Internal investigators point out Bisnov had previously been prescribed some of the medications and his name had been brought up in a 2011 DEA investigation when an informant said he had bought pills in his police uniform.

Town leaders say Bisnov will not collect a pension.

State police will determine whether he faces criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.