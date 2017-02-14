All lanes open on I-91 south in New Haven following tractor trailer crash

Debris spills down an embankment after a tractor trailer crash on I-91 southbound in New Haven. (State police)

Interstate 91 southbound in New Haven has reopened after a serious crash involving a tractor trailer shut it down for the morning commute.

The exit 3 off ramp remains closed, however.

The accident occurred right at the ramp, officials said.

The closure was originally from exit 4 to exit 1.

The truck struck a pole on the edge of the highway, causing the trailer to wrap around and split open, dumping its load down an embankment.

The truck had been carrying produce, according to state police.

State police said the truck driver only received minor injuries.

Drivers heading southbound were being pushed off at exit 4.

There is no exact estimate as to when the ramp will completely reopen.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 (WFSB) Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.