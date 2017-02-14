Mystic justice of the peace marries couples for free on Valentine's Day

Several locations around the state including one place in Mystic waived the fee on Valentine's Day for ceremonies or marriage license.

A tradition continued at the Meeting House in Olde Mistick Village as couples were married on Tuesday afternoon.

Justice of the peace Marie Tyler Wiley spent her Valentine's Day afternoon performing free weddings. It's something the non-denominational minister has been doing for nine years. After her own plans to elope didn't turn out the way she imagined.

“I live vicariously through my couples, giving them the wedding I always wanted,” Wiley said.

Couples like Jennilee and Mark thought it would be the perfect opportunity to make their relationship official.

“We've been engaged for a little bit of time and we figured what better day than today,” Mark said.

Couples chose from five written services and had to have an official wedding license from the town of Stonington before getting married on Valentine's Day.

In Windsor, couples looking to marry anytime in the next 65 days could head to town hall and get their marriage license for free.

People could also head over to East Hartford City Hall, they waived the cities $11 portion of the marriage license fee for Valentine's Day weddings. Those looking to obtain a license will still needed to pay the $19 state fee.

In New Haven, the first ten couples were married free of charge by a Justice of the Peace.

