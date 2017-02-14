Route 63 reopens in Bethany after crash, ruptured fuel tank

A portion of Route 63 in Bethany has reopened following a morning crash, according to state police.

Troopers said the crash happened at Amity Road and Pleasant Drive.

It involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The crash was first reported around 5:50 a.m.

It involved extrication, according to troopers. However, minor injuries were reported.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene to deal with a ruptured fuel tank.

#cttraffic: UPDATE: RT 63 in Bethany has reopened in both directions. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 14, 2017

State police originally advised drivers to seek an alternate route.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.