Celebration continues after UConn gets centennial win

The UConn women's basketball team defeated South Carolina for its 100th consecutive win. (WFSB photo)

It was a win for the ages.

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team notched its 100th consecutive win with a victory over South Carolina on Monday night, 66-55.

Fans admitted to Eyewitness News that they've been spoiled by a margin of victory of more than 38 points per game.

Monday's game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, however, was far from easy.

South Carolina came into the game as the 6th ranked team in the country.

As it continued, it became an incredibly competitive contest.

A few times, UConn even appeared to have lost control. However, it gained the lead before halftime and took the momentum to the waning moments of the game.

A career-high 26 points for junior Gabby Williams, along with the final scoreboard itself, gave the sell-out crowd exactly what it yearned for, another win.

It also attracted the attention of a number of basketbal notables, like recently retired Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant.

WOW #100 @UConnWBB one of the greatest coaches/leaders we have ever had in sports. Keep em rollin Coach Geno ?? — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 14, 2017

The 100th win breaks the program's previous mark, which was achieved over the weekend with a win over SMU.

Still, the coach says the team may not be the strongest.

"We're one injury and a couple fouls away from just being average at best," said coach Geno Auriemma, UConn basketball.

Though, when it's coming together with a record of 25-0, fans said it's still incredible.

UConn travels to New Orleans next to face Tulane on Saturday night and perhaps get win 101.

Check out key moments from the streak here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.