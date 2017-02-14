Former wrestling executive Linda McMahon confirmed as SBA head

Linda McMahon was sworn in as the head of the SBA on Tuesday. (@Linda_McMahon photo)

Former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon has officially secured Senate confirmation to be the next leader of the Small Business Administration.

The Senate has been split mostly along party lines on most of President Donald Trump's Cabinet choice.

But McMahon has faced little resistance after assuring lawmakers that she believes the SBA should continue as a Cabinet-level, stand-alone agency and she would be a strong advocate for small business within the new administration.

A Senate panel recently approved her nomination by a vote of 18-1, moving the nomination to the full Senate for consideration. The vote took place on Tuesday.

She thanked her supporters on Twitter.

"Thanks for your support as I had the honor of being confirmed and sworn in to lead the SBA," she said. "[I'm] so excited to get to work."

McMahon said she looks forward to advocating for the small businesses and entrepreneurs that "are the engines of our economy."

“Congratulations to Linda McMahon on her confirmation as head of the Small Business Administration," said Sen. Chris Murphy, her one-time opponent in a Senate race. "As I’ve said before, while Linda and I haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, I look forward to working with her to help small businesses in Connecticut."

McMahon stepped down from wrestling company WWE in 2009 to run for office. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate twice.

