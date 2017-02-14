Gas prices on the rise once again

Gas prices are on the rise. (WFSB file photo)

It may be Valentine's Day, but according to AAA, gas prices may break your heart.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen to $2.28.

In Connecticut, it's $2.42 per gallon. That price is also an increase from the downward trend customers have been enjoying since January.

AAA said it could be the start of a steady climb as drivers head toward the busy summer driving season.

“Even though Connecticut gas prices are some of the highest in the country, they’re still relatively low compared to where they were a few years ago,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson in greater Hartford. “Unfortunately, that love affair with lower prices is almost over.”

Before this recent increase, Connecticut still had the 10th most expensive gas in the country, according to AAA.

It said the price varied by region:

Bridgeport: $2.51

Hartford: $2.40

New Haven/Meriden: $2.40

New London/Norwich: $2.39

More on Connecticut gas prices can be found on AAA's website here.

The state with the most expensive gas is Hawaii at $3.11. The least expensive was found in South Carolina at $2.03.

How how the prices will climb remains to be seen, the auto club said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.