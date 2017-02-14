Charging cell phone on bed believed to be cause of West Hartford fire

A cell phone charging on the bed was believed to be the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire in West Hartford that sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters were called to a house fire at 8 Rosemary Court around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters said the "second floor was fully engulfed."

"If my nephew didn't get up and be like, 'grandma, I smell smoke,' my mom would've been burnt up," said Brittany Anderson. She may have lost everything but said she is thankful that everyone got out of the house safely.

The family said Lillia Burnett lost her phone and went to get a replacement from an AT&T store on Saturday. She charged it Monday night and went to bed, but moments later she was woken up by her grandson.

They said she tried to unplug it but the phone fell under the bed, igniting the mattress.

Instead of running out, the family bravely tried to contain the fire.

“We tried to pour water on top of it and putting a blanket on it, and it just started to continue up in flames,” Burnett said.

Officials said while they had the best intentions, they said never put water on an electrical fire.

Firefighters were able to douse any flames within 20 minutes and were able to contain the fire in the second-story bedroom, according to West Hartford Asst. Chief Rich Winn.

However, Burnett was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be evaluated and two firefighters were treated for "minor injuries" at the scene, Winn said. Burnett has since been treated and released from St. Francis Hospital.

There was "smoke and water damage" throughout the home, according to Winn.

As officials investigated, they learned the replacement phone was a smaller flip phone and that may not have been compatible with the original phone's charger and could have led to the flip phone overheating.

Anyone who would like to help this family, clothes can be dropped off at the West Hartford Fire Department at 1068 New Britain Ave.

