In Connecticut, immigrants have significant economic impact

Connecticut is among the states where immigrants have the most economic impact, according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017's economic impact of immigration by state.

It put Connecticut at 6th.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 metrics, including median household income of foreign-born population and jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of total jobs.

Here's how the metrics broke down for Connecticut:

13th – percentage of jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses out of total jobs.

16th – net difference between state and local revenues and expenditures per individual immigrant.

8th – median household income of foreign-born population.

8th – percentage of foreign-born STEM workers out of total STEM workers.

17th – percentage of foreign-born population aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

10th – percentage of fortune 500 companies founded by immigrants or their children.

10th – percentage of jobs created by presence of international students out of total jobs.

6th – economic contribution of international students per capita.

The top three states where immigrants have the most economic impact include California, New Jersey and New York.

Check out the top 10 here.

The bottom three states include South Dakota, Kentucky and Mississippi.

To check out the complete study, head to WalletHub's website here.

