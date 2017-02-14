Man busted for suspected heroin, cocaine on I-84

The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Sisson Avenue.More >
Reports from Times Square indicate that several pedestrians have been injured by a car that apparently jumped a curb in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and several witnesses have posted to social media about the incident.More >
A Yale University dean has been placed on leave after posting reviews on the crowd-source review website Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as "white trash."More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >
Fire crews in Waterbury spent hours battling a large blaze that spread to at least four homes on Lounsbury Street.More >
A North Carolina family says a trip to Applebee's ended with a trip to hospital after a waitress gave their 3-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son drinks containing alcohol.More >
A teenager was arrested for having a loaded gun and selling drugs during a drug bust in Hartford on Wednesday.More >
