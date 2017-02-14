Man busted for suspected heroin, cocaine on I-84

Improper plates led to a massive drug bust on Interstate 84 in West Hartford over the weekend.

Troopers said they saw 26-year-old Edwin Antonio Chevere of Bristol driving on I-84 east in Hartford with the bad plates.

They said they tried to pull him over on Saturday just before midnight, but Chevere took off at a high rate of speed.

After a pursuit, state police said Chevere crashed on the exit 40 off ramp in West Hartford.

Chevere then fled on foot into nearby woods.

He was taken into custody after getting back on I-84.

Trooper said they found 46.5 grams of suspected heroin both on him and in his vehicle. He also had 18.2 grams of suspected cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

State police said he appeared to be drunk as well.

Chevere faces a list of charges, including improper use of plates, engaging in a pursuit, operating under the influence, driving without a license and illegal possession of narcotics.

He was released on a $75,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on March 6 in Hartford.

