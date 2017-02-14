Moe's offering burrito deal in honor of UConn's streak - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Moe's offering burrito deal in honor of UConn's streak

Moe's Southwest Grill in Vernon. (WFSB photo) Moe's Southwest Grill in Vernon. (WFSB photo)
(Moe's Southwest Grill Facebook photo) (Moe's Southwest Grill Facebook photo)
UConn may have won Monday night's game, but fans are reaping some of the benefits.

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating the University of Connecticut women's basketball team's 100th consecutive victory by offering $5 burritos on Wednesday.

It said it will also be giving away 100 bonus points to all "Rockin' Rewards" customers who check in on the restaurant's mobile app on Wednesday.

The deal will be available at these participating Moe's:

  • 535 Evergreen Way, South Windsor
  • 30 State House Square, Hartford
  • 2450 Main Street, Glastonbury
  • 46 Whitney Ave., New Haven
  • 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
  • 3145 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
  • 25 Hazard Avenue, Enfield
  • 641 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
  • 2267 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
  • 174 Federal Road, Brookfield
  • 385 West Main Street, Avon
  • 720 Queen Street, Southington
  • 970 North Colony Road, Wallingford
  • 903-915 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford
  • 195 Storrs Road, Mansfield
  • 220 Rt-12, Groton
  • 1060 West Main Street, Branford
  • 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon
  • 697 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor

All customers have to do is show up to participate in the deal, according to Moe's.

