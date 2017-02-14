Moe's offering burrito deal in honor of UConn's streak

UConn may have won Monday night's game, but fans are reaping some of the benefits.

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating the University of Connecticut women's basketball team's 100th consecutive victory by offering $5 burritos on Wednesday.

It said it will also be giving away 100 bonus points to all "Rockin' Rewards" customers who check in on the restaurant's mobile app on Wednesday.

The deal will be available at these participating Moe's:

535 Evergreen Way, South Windsor

30 State House Square, Hartford

2450 Main Street, Glastonbury

46 Whitney Ave., New Haven

2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

3145 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

25 Hazard Avenue, Enfield

641 Farmington Avenue, Bristol

2267 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

174 Federal Road, Brookfield

385 West Main Street, Avon

720 Queen Street, Southington

970 North Colony Road, Wallingford

903-915 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford

195 Storrs Road, Mansfield

220 Rt-12, Groton

1060 West Main Street, Branford

35 Talcottville Road, Vernon

697 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor

All customers have to do is show up to participate in the deal, according to Moe's.

