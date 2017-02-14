'High' scooter rider charged after officer is seriously hurt in collision

The rider of a scooter in New Haven has been arrested for being high and striking a traffic control officer, among other offenses.

Police said 70-year-old Thomas Greatsinger of West Haven failed to notice the yellow-colored sand barrels, cement barriers and work zone signs that were placed around a construction project on Kimberly Avenue.

The road is beneath Interstate 91.

The incident happened on Nov. 28 around 3:15 p.m.

Police said Greatsinger struck the officer as the officer was hand-signaling construction vehicles into and out of a fenced lot next to the road.

Another officer had to lift the scooter off of the officer and Greatsinger.

The officer suffered serious injuries, which included a fractured disc in his spine, three herniated discs and a concussion. He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Greatsinger was not hurt.

Toxicology results recently revealed that Greatsinger was under the influence of cannabinoids and cocaine at the time of the crash.

A check into the suspect's driving history showed that he was never issued a Connecticut driver's license and motorcycle endorsement.

The GT Vespa scooter he was riding was also unregistered.

Greatsinger was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, striking an officer with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast in a construction zone, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

The officer he struck remains out of work. It's not know when he will return.

