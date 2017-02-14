Parking ban leads to arrest of robbery suspect who dragged officer with car

Police are searching for this man who they said was involved in a robbery, and dragged an officer with his car on Saturday (Newington Police)

Joshua Coonradt was arrested in connection with an officer being dragged with a car. (Newington Police Department)

Winter Storm Diana has come and gone, but because of her, and a parking ban in Hartford, a robbery suspect accused of dragging a police office with his car has been arrested.

The robbery happened at Best Market on Lowrey Place on Saturday afternoon. A man and woman reportedly left the store without paying for $190 worth of beer.

The male suspect, who was later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Coonradt, fled the store in a green Honda Civic, and was seen by an officer on East Cedar Street.

The officer stopped the car, but saw Coonradt reaching for a handgun on the dashboard as the officer approached the car.

Police said Coonradt then fled on Wells Road at a high rate of speed, dragging the officer alongside for about 150 yards.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Police said the woman, who was later identified as 31-year-old Sandra Weeks, was captured and arrested right after the robbery. Weeks was charged with sixth-degree larceny and was released on a $5,000 bond.

The car Coonradt was driving was found by Hartford police officers during Winter Storm Diana on Sunday.

"As it turns out, Sunday night during our emergency snow parking ban, the vehicle used in the Newington incident was towed," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Coonradt had been on the run since Saturday afternoon.

"On Saturday, detectives began to receive information an intelligence sharing police app that we share with police officers all around the state,” Foley said.

That information helped detectives track down Coonradt.

"The officers recognized a suspect walking down the street, based on his pants and sneakers that they had seen in the crime bulletin, released from the video from the day of the incident,” Foley said.

He was taken into custody near Wethersfield and Elliot.

Coonradt was charged with assault on a police officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, reckless driving, misuse of registration plates, operating a motor vehicle while under suspension and disobeying the signal of an officer.

Coonradt is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

Coonradt was also facing charges from his arrest by Hartford police.

Interesting note: The Newington suspect's car was swept up in our snow parking tow efforts Sunday night. We got info & went to the tow firm — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 15, 2017

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Newington Police Department at (860-594-6246.

