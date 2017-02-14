Police, doctors take stand in day 2 of Middletown father's trial

Tuesday was the second day of the trial for a father accused of murdering his own son, allegedly throwing the 7-month-old off the Arrigoni Bridge.

A number of Middletown detectives and officers, even Hartford Hospital doctors, took the stand on Tuesday.

They detailed what Tony Moreno said when he was interviewed in the hospital, but were quickly grilled by the defense.

In court on Tuesday, Moreno never looked up at the July 2015 video of himself in the hospital as detectives detailed what he allegedly said to them after being read his Miranda Rights.

"I asked him directly if he had dropped Aaden from the bridge,” said Middletown Police Detective Dane Semper. When asked how Moreno responded, Semper said “yes he did,” by nodding.

The defense was quick to question whether Moreno was coherent enough to consent and asked why police immediately assumed Aaden was thrown from the bridge, despite a stroller and clothing found there.

Police also detailed a conversation between Moreno and a hospital psychiatrist where they discussed his tumultuous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, the mom of Aaden.

Moreno allegedly told the doctor he had thoughts of suicide in the past, but the night of July 5, he knew he wanted to go through with it.

“He was holding his son, and he just let go and called his mom to pick up his belongings because by then he'd be dead,” said Dr. Samira Solomon, a psychiatrist at Hartford Hospital.

The trial is set to continue on Wednesday.

If the jury of eight men and four women convict Moreno on all charges, he could face 70 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.