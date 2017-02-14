Rain/Snow showers this afternoon/evening...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After a primarily cloudy but dry morning, the afternoon will feature some rain and snow showers. The precipitation will be around through the evening commute and wind down shortly thereafter. There is even a chance a snow squall, if one were to develop it would quickly reduce visibility - so be mindful when driving later today. Temperature-wise, many towns will reach the upper 30s if not lower 40s.

Tomorrow, it will be colder and windy... also mostly cloudy and we can't rule out some flurries, but that's just about it (no major snow). Highs will be not only be in the mid-30s tomorrow, but also on Friday (but the wind will start to relax a bit as we close out the week).

For the weekend, our forecast is still on track: storm-free both days; lower 40s Saturday, near 50 on Sunday!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------------------

MISSING A STORM TODAY…

A low pressure system will track through Northern New England today as another storm will develop to the south and east of Cape Cod. The coastal storm will develop too little and too late to be a big precipitation maker for Connecticut. However, Northern New England will get a good snowstorm and the ski areas will benefit once again. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings have already been posted for portions of Vermont and New Hampshire, and nearly all of Maine.

Here in Connecticut, we can expect mostly cloudy skies today. A few snow and rain showers will pass through the state, especially this afternoon. By then, temperatures will reach 40 degrees or higher in many towns and cities. Therefore, we don’t expect any accumulation of snow although a light coating is possible in the higher elevations where the atmosphere will be colder.

Snow and rain showers will end this evening, and then a brisk northwesterly wind will usher in colder air. Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

The storm will continue to intensify tonight and tomorrow as it moves northward through the Canadian Maritimes. That means we can expect a blustery Thursday with wind gusts 30-40 mph likely. The sky will be partly sunny, but a passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out.

The mercury will drop to 15-25 degrees tomorrow night under clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind chill temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens.

Friday will be breezy and cold with highs in the middle 30s. However, we can expect abundant sunshine as a ridge of high pressure approaches New England from the west. The atmosphere will be very dry.

The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens in many locations Friday night.

A WEEKEND WARM-UP…

Saturday will be a very nice day! High pressure will drift through New England and that means we’ll enjoy sunny skies and very light winds. After a cold morning, temperatures are expected to reach 40-45 in the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 20s.

The warming trend will continue Sunday with temperatures rising to 50 degrees! A light west or northwesterly breeze will develop and the sky should be partly sunny at the very least.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The fair weather will carry over into early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with lows around freezing and highs in the 40s. The next storm system will approach New England on Tuesday. Therefore, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and rain could arrive Tuesday night. Temperatures should reach 40-45 during the daytime hours.

WINTER STORM DIANA RECAP…

Winter Storm Diana began Sunday morning. It brought a period of moderate to heavy snow followed by a period of freezing rain and rain for much of the state. There was a light wintry mix last night and a few snow showers and snow squalls in parts of the state this morning.

Total snowfall generally ranged from 3-8” in Connecticut. If you are looking for specific snowfall totals here are some links:

This is a link to the CT DOT:

http://www.dotdata.ct.gov/WeatherRoundUp/WRU_Reports/WRU_Report_S8.HTM

On the heels of Winter Storm Diana, we had powerful winds today. The WIND ADVISORY was upgraded to a HIGH WIND WARNING across all of Southern Connecticut. We had gusts to 60 or near 60 mph in Bridgeport, West Haven, and New London Ledge. At one point this afternoon, 8,000 Eversource customers were without power.

Cold temperatures accompanied the strong winds. Highs today were in the low and middle 30s across much of the state. Wind chill temperatures were in the teens and 20s, but they occasionally dipped into the single digits.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”