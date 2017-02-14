Police continue to investigate West Haven homicide

Police responded to a homicide in West Haven on Saturday morning (WFSB)

Police in West Haven are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from over the weekend.

Officers were called to Captain Thomas Boulevard and Campbell Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning after reports of a fight and gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30's with gunshot wounds. He later died.

Police said they are investigating several leads and want the public to know it was an isolated incident.

