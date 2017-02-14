Hiring freeze implemented across all CSCU campuses

On Tuesday, the president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said a hiring freeze has been implemented at all 17 campuses and the system office.

The reason behind the hiring freeze is a projected $25 million in cuts to the system.

“These spending control measures are necessary given our projected cut of $25 million for the next fiscal year,” said President Mark Ojakian. “We must be strategic given our limited resources.”

Students say it’s unfair that they're being impacted by an issue outside their control.

“If we pay our tuition in full I think the problem should get solved,” said Duylan Shackett. “It's not us causing the problem if we pay our tuition, why can't they get the problem solved.”

Students worry the hiring freeze could impact the quality of their education, even though they're stuck paying more and more just to stay enrolled.

The impacted schools include Central, Eastern, Southern, and Western Connecticut state universities, plus a bunch of community colleges.

Students just hope the adults making the decisions figure something out.

The system president will testify about this decision on Wednesday, along with the budget issue in a hearing at the state capitol.

